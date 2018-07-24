TIM Participacoes (TSU) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TIM Participacoes earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.9729443344181 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

TSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TIM Participacoes in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on TIM Participacoes from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup cut TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TIM Participacoes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:TSU opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. TIM Participacoes has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $23.11.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 8.20%. equities research analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This is a positive change from TIM Participacoes’s previous special dividend of $0.12. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

