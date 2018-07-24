TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

TIM Participacoes traded up $0.33, hitting $17.04, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 24,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. TIM Participacoes has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.45%. analysts predict that TIM Participacoes will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This is a positive change from TIM Participacoes’s previous special dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSU. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

