Tile Shop (TTS) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Citigroup

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $7.40 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TTS. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Tile Shop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Tile Shop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tile Shop from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tile Shop from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Shares of TTS opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.83. Tile Shop has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.71 million. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Tile Shop will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTS. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at $9,572,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,823,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,911,000 after purchasing an additional 845,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tile Shop by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,529,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after buying an additional 645,782 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Tile Shop by 2,401.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 603,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 579,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tile Shop by 96.8% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 762,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.