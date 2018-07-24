Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 9,222,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,583 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,562,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,178,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,988,000 after purchasing an additional 84,195 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,382,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF opened at $68.15 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $58.24 and a 1-year high of $69.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.2874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

