Tiaa Fsb Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,306,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,608,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,565 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,738,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,425,000 after purchasing an additional 822,460 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,872,000 after purchasing an additional 736,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,349,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,048,000 after purchasing an additional 480,430 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $1,121,857.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 574,131 shares in the company, valued at $30,916,954.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 62,499 shares of company stock worth $3,299,322 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group opened at $51.03 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEG. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

