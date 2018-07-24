Tiaa Fsb Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 272.1% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 82,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 60,277 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $10,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,002,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,410,000 after buying an additional 612,420 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum opened at $73.00 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.