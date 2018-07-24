Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.
Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. On average, analysts expect Third Point Reinsurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Third Point Reinsurance opened at $12.65 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Third Point Reinsurance has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.
Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile
Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.
