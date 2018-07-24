Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific opened at $218.48 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $170.07 and a twelve month high of $226.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total value of $10,885,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,680.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.43, for a total transaction of $44,172.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,879.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,706 shares of company stock worth $21,125,673. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

