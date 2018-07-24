The GEO Group Inc (GEO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,645 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,017,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,065,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The GEO Group by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 618,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,604,000 after buying an additional 444,860 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEO. ValuEngine raised The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of The GEO Group opened at $25.92 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The GEO Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.86 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.73%.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $41,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Bulfin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $124,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 208,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,264.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,700 shares of company stock worth $242,246 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

