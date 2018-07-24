The GEO Group (GEO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The GEO Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of The GEO Group opened at $25.92 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.73%.

In other The GEO Group news, VP Shayn P. March sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $75,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,498 shares in the company, valued at $766,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Bulfin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $124,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 208,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,264.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,700 shares of company stock valued at $242,246. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

