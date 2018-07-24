Textainer Group (TGH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Textainer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

TGH stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $862.17 million, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Textainer Group has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $26.50.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.84 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Textainer Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 296,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 35.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 214,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 56,102 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

