Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,065 Shares of Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Praxair were worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Praxair by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Praxair by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Praxair by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Praxair by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 20,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Praxair by 8.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Praxair alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$165.03” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Praxair from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Praxair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.75.

Shares of PX opened at $161.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. Praxair, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.36 and a 1 year high of $168.54.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Praxair had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.27%. research analysts anticipate that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.