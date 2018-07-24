Texas Permanent School Fund Has $35.09 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 984,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $227,994,000 after buying an additional 368,429 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.62.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $249.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $152.91 and a 1-year high of $269.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total value of $229,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 21,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total value of $5,565,324.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,308 shares of company stock valued at $77,491,336. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.