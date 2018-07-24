Texas Instruments (TXN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) in the last few weeks:

7/19/2018 – Texas Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments has outperformed the industry it belongs on a one year basis. The company continues to prudently invest its R&D dollars in several high margin, high-growth areas of the analog and embedded processing markets. This is gradually increasing its exposure to industrial and automotive markets and dollar content at customers, while reducing exposure to volatile consumer/computing markets. Margins continue to expand on secular strength in the auto and industrial markets and manufacturing efficiencies that include growing 300-millimeter Analog output. Continous dividend hike is a big positive. However, increasing competition, unfavorable currency effect and a high debt load remain concerns.”

7/18/2018 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $127.00. They now have a “$115.68” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Texas Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2018 – Texas Instruments is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2018 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments continues to prudently invest its R&D dollars in several high margin, high-growth areas of the analog and embedded processing markets. This is gradually increasing its exposure to industrial and automotive markets and dollar content at customers, while reducing exposure to volatile consumer/computing markets. Margins continue to expand on secular strength in the auto and industrial markets and manufacturing efficiencies that include growing 300-millimeter Analog output. Continous dividend hike is a big positive. However, increasing competition, unfavorable currency effect and a high debt load remain concerns. The company has outperformed the industry it belongs on a one year basis.”

6/21/2018 – Texas Instruments is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

6/19/2018 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/8/2018 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Texas Instruments traded up $0.98, hitting $115.65, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 71,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $79.60 and a 12 month high of $120.75.

Get Texas Instruments Incorporated alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 43.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 57.94%.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $5,805,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,009,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 20,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $2,223,634.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,187 shares in the company, valued at $12,134,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,484 shares of company stock worth $19,325,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,709,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,618,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,533,000 after acquiring an additional 66,873 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,004,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,760,000 after acquiring an additional 872,103 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,090,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,075,000 after acquiring an additional 28,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,942,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.