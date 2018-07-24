TenX Hits One Day Volume of $10.83 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. TenX has a total market cap of $99.02 million and $10.83 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00011628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, LATOKEN, IDEX and Coinrail. During the last week, TenX has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012800 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000428 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00405924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00152020 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00023919 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013814 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000855 BTC.

About TenX

TenX launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,200,361 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Liqui, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, Coinrail, LATOKEN, Bit-Z, Upbit, OKEx, Cryptopia, IDEX, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Bittrex, Neraex, BigONE, HitBTC, Huobi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

