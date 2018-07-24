Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.33 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 161.62% and a net margin of 5.29%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International opened at $52.72 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.05.

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 180,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $7,926,369.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. ValuEngine raised Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

