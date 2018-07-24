TELUS (TU) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TELUS earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 47.0016286535193 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:TU opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TELUS has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.409 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 79.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised TELUS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $52.00 target price on TELUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on TELUS from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

