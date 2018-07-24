TELUS Co. (TU) Receives $46.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

TU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised TELUS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $52.00 price objective on TELUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TELUS from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC downgraded TELUS from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE:TU opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.65%. TELUS’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.409 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Sentry Investments Corp. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 3,135,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,380 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,583,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,628,000 after acquiring an additional 599,173 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of TELUS by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after acquiring an additional 201,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,395,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 160,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.