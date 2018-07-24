Telekom Austria (TKAGY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

TKAGY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Telekom Austria has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.62.

TKAGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Telekom Austria in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telekom Austria from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. Its fixed-line services include access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added services, interconnection, call center services, data and ICT solutions, television services, and public payphone services; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added services, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and information services.

