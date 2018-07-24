Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) Given a €3.30 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on O2D. Barclays set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.84 ($4.52) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.90 ($4.59) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.04 ($4.75).

Telefonica Deutschland opened at €3.63 ($4.27) on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Telefonica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €3.67 ($4.32) and a 52-week high of €4.87 ($5.73).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG operates as a mobile communication provider to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and value added services, such as billing services, as well as a network protocol to establish a network connection to its wholesale partners.

