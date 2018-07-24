Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Earns News Impact Score of 0.05

Media stories about Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Telefonica Brasil earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.2649722662529 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. Telefonica Brasil has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 6.71%. analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

VIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

