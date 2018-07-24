Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a $8.27 rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.43.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson opened at $8.15 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 2,074.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 254,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter worth about $3,605,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 786,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 284,663 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.