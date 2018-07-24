Telaria (TLRA) versus Criteo (CRTO) Financial Contrast

Telaria (NYSE: TLRA) and Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of Telaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Telaria shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Criteo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Telaria and Criteo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria 3.46% -15.04% -8.34% Criteo 4.21% 14.52% 8.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Telaria and Criteo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria 0 0 2 0 3.00 Criteo 0 10 9 0 2.47

Telaria presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.87%. Criteo has a consensus target price of $42.35, suggesting a potential upside of 22.66%. Given Telaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Telaria is more favorable than Criteo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telaria and Criteo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria $43.80 million 4.70 $2.22 million N/A N/A Criteo $2.30 billion 1.00 $91.21 million $1.63 21.18

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than Telaria.

Risk & Volatility

Telaria has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Criteo has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Criteo beats Telaria on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc., a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. The company's Criteo Engine solutions also consist of kinetic design that assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. In addition, it provides real-time access to advertising inventory through its publisher partners. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; and consulting services in business intelligence and analytics. It serves companies in the digital retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

