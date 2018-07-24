Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) & Kirby (KEX) Critical Contrast

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE: TOO) and Kirby (NYSE:KEX) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Teekay Offshore Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Kirby does not pay a dividend. Teekay Offshore Partners pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Teekay Offshore Partners and Kirby’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Offshore Partners $1.11 billion 0.94 -$303.20 million $0.01 254.00 Kirby $2.21 billion 2.35 $313.18 million $2.05 42.46

Kirby has higher revenue and earnings than Teekay Offshore Partners. Kirby is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teekay Offshore Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay Offshore Partners and Kirby’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Offshore Partners -26.78% 3.41% 0.68% Kirby 12.91% 4.35% 2.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Teekay Offshore Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Kirby shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Kirby shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Teekay Offshore Partners has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirby has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners and Kirby, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Offshore Partners 0 2 3 0 2.60 Kirby 1 3 5 0 2.44

Teekay Offshore Partners currently has a consensus price target of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 24.67%. Kirby has a consensus price target of $85.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.07%. Given Teekay Offshore Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teekay Offshore Partners is more favorable than Kirby.

Summary

Kirby beats Teekay Offshore Partners on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay Offshore Partners

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker. The company serves customers in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil, and the East Coast of Canada. As at December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 37 shuttle tankers, 3 chartered-in vessels, 1 HiLoad dynamic positioning unit, 8 FPSO units, 6 FSO units, 10 long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, 1 UMS, and 2 chartered-in conventional oil tankers. Teekay Offshore GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Brookfield TK TOLP L.P.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment also transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges; and operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. It serves oil refining and petrochemical companies. As of February 23, 2018, this segment owned or operated 998 inland tank barges with 22.0 million barrels of capacity, 302 inland towboats, 56 coastal tank barges with 5.4 million barrels of capacity, 53 coastal tugboats, 5 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 5 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. The Distribution and Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related oilfield services equipment; rebuilds component parts or diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, mining, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications; rents generators, fork lifts, and pumps and compressors; and manufactures and remanufactures pressure pumping units. It serves oilfield service, on-highway transportation, marine transportation, construction, and power generation companies, and the United States government. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

