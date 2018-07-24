Teck Resources (TECK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Teck Resources has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $30.80.

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Macquarie upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $35.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

