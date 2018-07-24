TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TRP) Receives $62.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th.

Get TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 44.9% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 13,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 13.9% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 47.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRP opened at $44.25 on Friday. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. equities analysts predict that TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

About TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.