Target Co. (TGT) Stake Lessened by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,222,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,098,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $492,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,937 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $59,281,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 13,948.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 811,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,330,000 after purchasing an additional 805,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Target by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,405,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,187,000 after purchasing an additional 610,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $79.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. MKM Partners set a $91.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

In related news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,191.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $205,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,076,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

