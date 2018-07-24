Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) in a research report released on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $130.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DATA. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tableau Software Inc Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Tableau Software Inc Class A opened at $111.72 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 0.87. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $111.94.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.92 million. Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,586 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $525,139.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,737,446.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel John Miller sold 16,820 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,531,629.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,454,486.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 988,061 shares of company stock worth $91,526,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,070 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,693 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

