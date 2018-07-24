Support.com (SPRT) and Castlight Health (CSLT) Head-To-Head Survey

Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Support.com alerts:

Support.com has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castlight Health has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Support.com and Castlight Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com $60.12 million 0.86 -$1.52 million N/A N/A Castlight Health $131.43 million 5.80 -$55.57 million ($0.26) -21.54

Support.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Castlight Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Support.com and Castlight Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Castlight Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Castlight Health has a consensus target price of $5.90, indicating a potential upside of 5.36%. Given Castlight Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than Support.com.

Profitability

This table compares Support.com and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com -1.61% 0.69% 0.61% Castlight Health -39.39% -25.09% -17.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Support.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Castlight Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Support.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Castlight Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Castlight Health beats Support.com on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, consumer electronics brands and warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost agent productivity, providing ease of use for customer self-service, and improve the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its Support.com Cloud and end-user software products through direct sales channel; and technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc. provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.