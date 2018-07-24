Superior Energy Services (SPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.07 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Superior Energy Services stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,877,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,824. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.09. Superior Energy Services has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Superior Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Superior Energy Services from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

In other news, CEO David D. Dunlap purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $326,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,414 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,908.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

