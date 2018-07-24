SunTrust Banks (STI) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have a $72.58 rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. FIG Partners upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.87.

Shares of SunTrust Banks opened at $72.58 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SunTrust Banks has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $73.37.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunTrust Banks announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $604,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,288.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,300 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 2,085.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 138.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 114.3% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 6,663.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 159,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 156,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

