SunTrust Banks Raises Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Price Target to $1,370.00

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $1,370.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Vetr cut shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,143.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price (down previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MED initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,036.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,284.60.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A traded up $47.15, hitting $1,258.15, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 5,377,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $832.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $918.60 and a 12-month high of $1,275.00.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,967,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,097,000. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

