Sunrun (RUN) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Bank of America

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUN. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 56,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,859. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.88.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Sunrun had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $144.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 62,394 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $847,310.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,320,990 shares of company stock valued at $39,191,677 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 146,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,454 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

