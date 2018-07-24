Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 580 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 13,646.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,199,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,646 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,584,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,584 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Allergan by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,854,000 after purchasing an additional 366,848 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allergan in the 1st quarter valued at $58,886,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allergan in the 1st quarter valued at $54,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

NYSE:AGN opened at $172.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.81 and a fifty-two week high of $256.80.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.38. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Allergan’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $3,775,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $191.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen set a $255.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.99 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.53.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.