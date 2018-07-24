Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,607,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,389,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,494 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,637,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,259 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,708,000 after acquiring an additional 726,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,329,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 355,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 215,111 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.20.

Shares of LYB opened at $107.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.