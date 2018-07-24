Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) will post sales of $244.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suburban Propane Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.75 million and the highest is $248.66 million. Suburban Propane Partners posted sales of $222.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Suburban Propane Partners.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The energy company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.17). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $536.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Suburban Propane Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, COO Steven C. Boyd sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $199,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,307.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $98,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,988,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,763,000 after buying an additional 480,806 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,680,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,016,000 after buying an additional 365,519 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 965,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 318,392 shares during the last quarter. Tricadia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $6,404,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 122,307 shares during the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 95,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

