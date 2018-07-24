Subsea 7 (SUBCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.00 million. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 5.41%. On average, analysts expect Subsea 7 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SUBCY stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.54. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on SUBCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Subsea 7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

