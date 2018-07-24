Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (EDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1511 per share on Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th.

NYSE:EDI opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

In other news, insider James E. Craige acquired 17,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $226,731.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Craige acquired 19,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $270,978.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income and capital appreciation from investments in emerging markets securities. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in emerging markets debt, including fixed income securities and other instruments (including derivatives) that are economically tied to emerging market countries.

