Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,990 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,274 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 229.5% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $146,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast opened at $34.17 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

