Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Invests $12.73 Million in FedEx Co. (FDX) Stock

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,069 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,000. FedEx makes up approximately 1.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,234,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $536,510,000 after purchasing an additional 206,147 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,242,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,865 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $234,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $216,966,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,154 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $177,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $236.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $203.13 and a 12-month high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.75.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

