Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 4,350 Fastenal (FAST)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fastenal by 966.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,852,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,841,000 after buying an additional 8,928,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,049,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,910,000 after buying an additional 511,558 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,384,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,921,000 after buying an additional 507,464 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $23,037,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, CFO Holden Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terry Modock Owen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.85 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,155 shares of company stock valued at $211,378 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. Fastenal has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $58.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.57%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.68%.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $60.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.36.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

