STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,593 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 37,671 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 66,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,743 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 26.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 91,578 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $113,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.47.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

