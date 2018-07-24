Stitch Fix (SFIX) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) were down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.23. Approximately 3,568,143 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 1,306,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.67 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $4,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,188,694 shares of company stock worth $31,145,449.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.