SThree Plc (STHR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.70

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) declared a dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SThree opened at GBX 350 ($4.63) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. SThree has a 1 year low of GBX 280.50 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($5.16).

Get SThree alerts:

SThree (LON:STHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 10.10 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. SThree had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 35.54%.

STHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of SThree in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 425 ($5.63) to GBX 430 ($5.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides recruitment services for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics industries. It offers permanent, contract, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions for individuals and projects. The company offers its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Real, Huxley, Global Enterprise Partners, Hyden, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.