Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 344.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF opened at $113.86 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3402 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

