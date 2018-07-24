Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,499 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $62.04 and a 52-week high of $70.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.554 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

