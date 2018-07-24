Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 8,085 Shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 41,806 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the first quarter valued at about $979,000.

Shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf opened at $24.48 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a fifty-two week low of $448.20 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

