Sterlite Industries India (SLT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Sterlite Industries India (NYSE:SLT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sterlite Industries India earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the mining company an impact score of 45.0419742876176 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Sterlite Industries India opened at $24.81 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Sterlite Industries India has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

Sterlite Industries (India) Limited (Sterlite) is a non-ferrous metals and mining company. The Company operates in three segments: Copper, Phosphoric Acid and other business segment. Copper consists of manufacturing of copper cathode, continuous cast copper rod, anode slime and dore. The other business segment consists of Aluminium Foils.

