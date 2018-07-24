State Street Corp (STT) Receives $114.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.92.

Several analysts have commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $115.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday.

Shares of STT stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street has a 52 week low of $84.56 and a 52 week high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. State Street’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

In other news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $85,763.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $29,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in State Street by 15.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 2.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in State Street by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in State Street by 24.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in State Street by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

