State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9,749.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.04. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP William Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $65,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

